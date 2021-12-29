The City of Mobile is getting ready to ring in the new year! Events kick off at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve with the Resolution Wall in the Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard and ends at midnight with the MoonPie drop, fireworks, and laser light show. 

For more information, visit this Facebook page. 

