Mobile Parks and Rec is hosting an 8-part movies in the park series this fall. The movies will air every Friday and kicked off last week. This week's film is Pokemon Detective Pikachu, September 20th at James Seals park, which is 540 Texas St.
For a full list see the attached picture or follow
Facebook: @mobileparks
Instagram: @mobileparkssandrec
