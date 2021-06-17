Murder Point Oysters is excited to open a new location at The Wharf. Owner and Operator, Lane Zirlott, joined Joe ad Chelsey on Studio10. He says Murder Point Oyster Company is a family owned business committed to bringing you the best oysters. They are exclusively grown in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico using a long line methods developed in Australia. Murder Point Oysters thrive in the unique conditions off Alabama’s coastline, which produces a full, rich, creamy taste with a light metallic finish and a drop of butter flavor in each one.
For more information, visit this website.
13640 N Wintzell Ave
Bayou La Batre, AL 36509
251-379-4892
Store Hours:
Thursday 9am -4pm
Friday 9am -4pm
Saturday 9am -1pm
Wharf:
23101 Canal Road
Orange Beach, AL 36561
F-123
251-923-4440
Store Hours:
Monday - Saturday 10am - 9pm
Sunday 12pm -6pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.