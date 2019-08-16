MyTAASK is holding a "Business Shower" this weekend so you can learn more about all the great things they have to offer!
Who: myTAASK team members, family, friends, community, business and political supporters, including: Founder & CEO Thkisha “DeDe” Sanogo and Google for Startups.
What: Behind the Scenes of a new-age campaign to raise funds for a minority and woman-owned business in Alabama.
Where: Exchange 202 - 202 Government Street, Mobile Ala, 36602
When: 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
Why: Starting a business resembles birth. After all, Founders nurture startups from passing thoughts… to notes on random sheets of paper… to business plans… and – for those that are lucky – profitable and sustainable concepts.
Sanago’s journey began in 2017 Since then, this project management expert, wife and mother of three has traveled the country to participate in prestigious programs that have helped to shape her dream business.
These journeys, which included being selected to Google for Startups and Black Founder Exchange program in 2018, gave Sanogo an idea: If her new business was about to become a part of her family, why not introduce it to the family, friends and the Mobile Metro community with a business shower?
MyTAASK is: This digital platform streamlines the transfer of knowledge through curated experiences so parents and businesses can be more productive and live efficient lives.
Supporters that are unable to attend business shower can sponsor a gift through the
MyTAASK Gift Registry: https://businessgiftregistry.com/giftregistry/?giftregistry_id=2.
MyTAASK Business Shower Ticket: Business Shower Ticket
MyTAASk Website: www.mytaask.com
