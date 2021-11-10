The following information was provided by event organizers:
Express is thrilled to announce that we will be holding a donation drive from now until Christmas for a non-profit called myBELONGings!
Did you know 400,000 children enter the foster system in America annually? In Alabama alone, approximately 6,000 children are placed in foster care. Typically, these children are removed from what they know as home without anything but the clothes on their back, nothing from their room, nothing from their crib... can you imagine? Arriving in a strange place, with unfamiliar people can be very traumatic for these children in crisis.
MyBELONGings simply intends for children in foster care to have something to call their own and to snuggle with starting their first night in care. Each child's myBELONGings duffle contains essential items like shoes, a brush, clothes; but even more importantly, inside there is a book, a stuffed animal and a snuggle blanket, all in the hope of bringing a small sense of comfort, security and even a little peace. Their myBELONGings duffle also serves as a place for kids to keep important items from their journey and for their critically important life story.
Express Employment Professionals of Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Mobile – 3662 Dauphin Street, Suite B Mobile, AL 36608
Baldwin – 20210 Hwy. 59, Suite 3 Summerdale, AL 36580
251-476-8210
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.