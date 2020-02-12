The following information was provided by the Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade committee:
The 17th annual Mystic Mutts of Revelry parade benefiting The Haven for Animals, Fairhope’s No-Kill Animal Shelter, will be held on February 15th at 3pm. The walking parade begins and ends at Fairhoper’s park in downtown Fairhope. This year’s theme is “Grease – Woof is the Word.”
Led by emcee and Grand Marshall, Shelby Mitchell, the parade will begin at 3:00pm from the park located on the corner of S. Church Street and Morphy Avenue.
For complete event details including the downtown parade route and pre-registration link, visit mysticmutts.org. All pets and their human registered before February 2nd will be eligible for the drawing that will determine which mutt will be King and which will be Queen for a day. Extra drawing chances may be purchased on the registration page. Comfort Colors t-shirts with the MMOR logo will be available for purchase on the registration page and on parade day. Parade passes are $20 per mutt and $15 per human over age 12, $10 for 2 – 12 and free under 2.
Registration and family-friendly festivities will begin at 12pm/noon on parade day in Fairhope's Community Park. There will be lots of Grease costumes & floats.
Thank you to the 2020 MMOR Sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor- McSharry’s Irish Pub.
Diamond Sponsors – Ashurst Niemeyer Real Estate & TownSquare Consulting
Platinum Sponsors- Portside Advertising Agency
Fairhope Title Services, Ono Pet Photography, Aging in Alabama, Tameron Honda Eastern Shore, Portside Advertising
Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors on request
Proceeds from the parade provide vet care, vaccinations, medicine, food and much more for homeless animals.
