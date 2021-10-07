Comedy superstar Nate Bargatze joined us on Studio10 ahead of his two shows this Friday at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile.
He talks with Joe about his time in Alabama, alligators, his anti-onion and tomato stance and more! Click on the link to see the interview!
To check on tickets for the show's this Friday, you can visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005AC8AE0F35FC
Here's more information:
Following the continued success of his Netflix specials, comedian, actor and writer Nate Bargatze is bringing his Raincheck Tour across the country, including the Saenger Theatre in Mobile.
Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.
Bargatze was featured in Esquire as a ‘Best New Comedian’ by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's ‘Comedians to Watch’ in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's ‘50 Comedians You Should Know’ in 2015. His debut one- hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.
For more information on Nate Bargatze, including tour dates and tickets, visit natebargatze.com and follow him on Instagram and Twitter @natebargatze.
