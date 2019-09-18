FAVOR (Faces And Voices Of Recovery) is sponsoring a National Recovery Month Celebration this Saturday, September 21, from 4-7pm.
This is a free event! Those in recovery and in support of recovery are invited to attend. The fun event includes a college football watch party, outdoor games, kids inflatable, food, fun, fellowship and more.
It all takes place at the new P.E.I.R. (People Engaged in Recovery) facility.
National Recovery Month Celebration
Saturday, September 21 (4-7pm)
P.E.I.R.
2534 Government Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36606
For more info contact Ann Powell at ampowell@bradfordhealth.com
