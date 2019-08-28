Today is National Red Wine Day! What better way to celebrate then by checking out the wide custom selection at Domke Market?
Brooke from Domke Market joined us on Studio10 with a look at some red wines. She also discussed a lot of local custom gifts and the store's recent renovation.
Here are some upcoming things at Domke Market to look forward to!
Cheers to the Makers - September 21st, 10am - 2pm *All new 3rd Saturday market event
Fall Wine Series - Monday Nights September 16 - October 28.
Domke Market
720 Schillinger Rd.,S., Ste 8, Mobile, AL 36695, US
(251) 287-1851
