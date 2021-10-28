We continue our National Women's Small Business Month with Holistic K9 Coaching Services. Joe visited Owner Chrissie Sadowski to talk about the services they offer, group and private classes, and types of behavioral issues they can help with.
Holistic K9 Coaching Services offer 10% off for veterans. They will also be partnering with The practical good dog training for free monthly drop in class for our veterans coming in January.
251-978-DOGS (3647)
