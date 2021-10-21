If you need your commercial or residential property cleaned, Karen's Kleaning Services can help you. Chelsey visited Karen on location in Mobile. She cleans from top to bottom to make sure your space is cleaned properly. Karen's Kleaning Services offers deep cleaning and disinfecting cleanings.
Karen is looking to expand her team. If you are looking for a fresh start, be sure to contact Karen today!
For more information about services and prices, visit their website.
Karen's Kleaning Services LLC
(251) 265-3355
