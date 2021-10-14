We continue to highlight local businesses for National Women's Small Business Month on Studio10. Chelsey visited Yin Yang Wellness Center in Mobile to speak with co-owners Afiya Hooker and Jo Anna Johnson. From individual counseling to clinical hypnotherapy, Yin Yang offers it all. For more information, watch the clip above.
Yin Yang Wellness Center
750 Downtowner Blvd 3rd Floor, Mobile, AL 36609
251-217-7902
