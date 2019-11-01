Nature Connect, a local outdoor school on the Eastern Shore is hosting a Delta Sunset Eco Tour fundraiser on Sunday, November 10. Learn all about our incredible ecosystem while enjoying wine/beer and hors d'oeuvres. Knowledgeable nature guides with WildNative Tours will provide interesting information while guests spend quality time with friends family. Watch a gorgeous sunset to complete the cruise and end on the causeway with the opportunity to dine out at local restaurants nearby.
When: Sunday, November 10 from 4:00-5:30 p.m.
Where: Cafe Del Rio restaurant
1175 Battleship Parkway Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Why: All proceeds support Nature Connect's Scholarship Fund. Funds raised through this event are tax-deductible and directly support local children to participate in our programs.
How: Purchase tickets online at www.natureconnectalabama.org. Cost is $50 per adult ages 21+. Tickets include boat tour, wine/beer, and hors d’oeuvres.
About Nature Connect:
We are a local nature school program that strives to cultivate curiosity and connection with the natural world. Our vision is to support children in developing an appreciation for each other and the natural world, so that they grow into dedicated leaders and environmental stewards in their community. Our programs include exploring outdoors, animal tracking, nature and sensory awareness, storytelling, plant and animal study, mentorship, empowerment, primitive skills and crafts, and lots of fun and play. For more information, visit: www.natureconnectalabama.org
