BR Prime hosts the newest Christmas tradition at Beau Rivage, Brunch with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Santa and friends invite children of all ages to an upscale brunch in an intimate setting, providing a unique backdrop for special moments with Santa.
An expansive presentation of fresh seafood, prime rib, live action stations, traditional breakfast offerings and delectable holiday pastries along with unlimited Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Old Fashioneds highlight the menu.
Each child receives a keepsake gift and commemorative photo with Santa. The price is $55 per person, $25 for children 3-12, children two and under eat free. Reservations are required and may be placed by calling 888.952.2582.
From holiday shows and specials, to gourmet treats and Christmas carolers, Beau Rivage has something to please everyone this holiday season. Call 888.750.7111 or visit www.beaurivage.com for reservations.
