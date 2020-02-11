Get ready for a scare! The Fairhope Brewing Company is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a spooky way with “2nd Halloween.” The folks at Fairhope Brewing Company wanted to host a fun event because Valentine’s Day may not be everyone’s favorite holiday. Flow Tribe will be there bringing you live music and a new beer will be introduced! The “Candy Man” is a chocolate cherry stout. Wear your best costume, you could win the costume contest!

“2nd Halloween” at Fairhope Brewing Company

When: Friday, February 14, 2020

Hours: 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Price: $10 cover

914 Nichols Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532

https://www.fairhopebrewing.com/

