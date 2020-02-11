Get ready for a scare! The Fairhope Brewing Company is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a spooky way with “2nd Halloween.” The folks at Fairhope Brewing Company wanted to host a fun event because Valentine’s Day may not be everyone’s favorite holiday. Flow Tribe will be there bringing you live music and a new beer will be introduced! The “Candy Man” is a chocolate cherry stout. Wear your best costume, you could win the costume contest!
“2nd Halloween” at Fairhope Brewing Company
When: Friday, February 14, 2020
Hours: 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Price: $10 cover
914 Nichols Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.