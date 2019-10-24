NEST of Mobile is a local mentoring program that matches teams of community volunteers with youth referrals from the Mobile County Juvenile Court for a mentoring partnership. NEST is the first team based mentoring program to collaborate with the Mobile Count Juvenile Court and other state and county agencies to assist children and families in the greater Mobile community.
This year, the Luncheon will feature child advocate, Liz Huntley. Ms. Huntley will share her tragic experience as a child in circumstances similar to many NEST youth and describe how she received hope, overcame adversity and brought change to troubled communities with the help of the mentors and advocates in her life. NEST of Mobile’s Annual Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, November 12 at 12:00 pm at the Mobile Marriott.
Tickets to the event are $50. Corporate tables and sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact the NEST Office at 251-604-3131 or info@nestofmobile.org to purchase tickets. Tickets may also be purchased online through www.eventbrite.com. Visit www.nestofmobile.org for more information on the NEST mentoring program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.