The following information was provided by NEST of Mobile:
NEST of Mobile will relaunch its “in-person” efforts to recruit mentoring teams for at-risk youth and families throughout Mobile County. The NEST Quarterly Breakfast for volunteers and everyone interested in its mission will take place on Thursday, May 13 at 7:30 a.m. at the Original Oyster House, 3733 Battleship Parkway, Spanish Fort, AL 36527. NEST of Mobile is a local mentoring program that matches teams of community volunteers with youth and families referred by the Mobile County Juvenile Court and its partnering agencies. NEST is the first team based mentoring program to partner with the Mobile Count Juvenile Court and other state and county agencies to assist at-risk children and families in the greater Mobile community.
Founded in 2012, NEST was established with a mission to Nurture Children, Equip Parents, Strengthen Families and Transform Communities. NEST was inspired by Mobile County Juvenile Court Judge Edmond G. Naman, Dr. Norman H. McCrummen III and a concerned community of volunteers. NEST trains and guides volunteer teams in working with family referrals throughout the Court probationary period and then transition into life after probation. Each team member has the ability to bring personal skills and resources that can change lives. NEST volunteers help youth overcome adversity and achieve academic, employment and other life goals. NEST also helps families through parenting education programs, employment assistance and connecting families with local resources. NEST volunteers serve as advocates for children and families at-risk of re-offense.
Since developing the mentoring aspect of the agency in 2014, NEST has served over 100 children and families with a proven success rate. According to the University of South Alabama’s Department of Professional Studies, the NEST six-month recidivism rate of 26% is strong evidence of a positive impact compared to the Alabama state recidivism rate of 66% and 52% across states. This data proves that having a caring team of mentors in a child's life makes a tremendous impact on their future. The goal is that teams and families will develop a relationship to last a lifetime through their NEST experience.
Please RSVP by contacting the NEST Office at 251-604-3131 or info@nestofmobile.org. Visit www.nestofmobile.org for more information on the NEST mentoring program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.