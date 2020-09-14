Dauphin Island Sea Lab is the place to be this fall! DISL PR Director Angela Levins joined us on Studio10 to tell us about all the programs, camps and activities they have planned.
Discovery Hall Programs include family camp, virtual classes, Science Fridays, Ocean Saturdays, and more. There are also excursions through the aquarium.
All the information and updates can be found on the Sea Lab website.
Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Dauphin Island, Alabama
251-861-2141
