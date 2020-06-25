Geri Genovese is the Executive Director of the newly formed Center for Online Learning at Spring Hill. She joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.
Here's some information provided by Spring Hill College:
Online learning is being integrated into the institutional mission, assimilating online learning to the culture of Spring Hill. Our focus is on quality standards, learning practices that offer affordability and flexibility for students. Build upon the college's existing historical successes into online learning. Developing new internal and external partnerships to provide economic and workforce needs for our community. Increase educational access for all students by supporting technology-mediated delivery of high quality instruction, and providing students with a convenient and cost effective system for achieving their educational goals. Build an internal community that models ongoing continuous improvement to address the significant challenges and opportunities facing our community, region, state and beyond.
Early focus will center on professional certificates, which showcase competency and commitment to the profession, and ultimately will help with job advancement. Spring Hill has had tremendous success with course offerings to our alumni, working adults and our community, and at the Center for Online Learning, we’ll build on that success in big ways. Our online class experiences will be innovative and engaging, delivered in a variety of methods including video, interactive exercises, learning assessments and simulation technology
About Organization:
Spring Hill College, in its Jesuit Catholic tradition and mission to educate the whole person -- spiritual, social and intellectual (mind, body and spirit) -- “cura personalis” -- also means we strongly believe in providing relevant and career-focused educational opportunities for adult learners and graduate students. In order to meet these learners where they are, our teaching pedagogy is online; one that supports their need for flexibility as they pursue these degree programs. We are also ever-evolving, in order to bring new and updated degree programs to adults learners and graduate students in highly sought-after degree programs
Location:
4000 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608
Contact Information:
Website: shc.edu/online
