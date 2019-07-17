Three new exhibitions are open now at the Mobile Museum of Art! The exhibitions run through January 5th, 2020.
You have the chance to see:
-Frederick A. Marchman "Southern Pop"
-Casey Downing, Jr., Bruce Larsen, Nall "Southern Masters"
-Lee Hoffman "A Legacy"
Click on the video link to see and hear more about those exhibitions from Stan Hackney.
You can also visit: mobilemuseumofart.com
