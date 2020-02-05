Mobile Museum of Art is pleased to announce our upcoming special exhibitions, all opening to the public on February 7, 2020.
An Art Historian Collects: The David E. Brauer Collection
This exhibition explores the question, “what does an art historian collect?” Art has been the focus of Houston-based art historian David E. Brauer’s professional life for well over half a century. Brauer considers his idiosyncratic, personal art collection more an “accumulation” rather than a collection, reflecting the chance encounters and opportunities in his life’s experience.
Southern Masters II:Marion “Pinky” Bass, Ruth Miller, & Miriam N. Omura
In this exhibition, three artists living and working in the South—Marion “Pinky” Bass, Ruth Miller, and Miriam N. Omura—dissect, manipulate, and push the historically feminine domestic practices of sewing, weaving, embroidery, applique, and crochet into new territory. These artists are masters of their medium who have developed labor-intensive creative processes over many years, and created work that is anything but domestic or traditional.
Dori DeCamillis: READ MY MIND
Regional artist Dori DeCamillis' paintings are self-portraits depicting her own mind states. Each piece is a character designed to personify her ever-changing thought patterns, habits, and perspectives. These individual parts of her personality are painted as they come up in her life—They reveal human attributes that notionally relate to everyone.
Mobile Museum of Art
Langan Park
4850 Museum Drive
Mobile, Alabama 36608
251-208-5200
