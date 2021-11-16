Construction is wrapping up for the first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Saraland at 1402 Industrial Pkwy, Ste. B in the Saraland Crossing Shopping Center! The restaurant will open its doors to the public soon under the ownership of father-son duo Jim and Jay Chandler, who own three other Firehouse Subs restaurants in Mobile, and have more than 40 years of restaurant experience.
Firehouse Subs is known for serving a variety of hot and hearty subs, piled-high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors.
Better yet, a portion of every purchase benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation which has granted more than $1.2 million+ to first responders in greater Mobile. Donations help the Foundation achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.
Earlier this year, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation granted $22,134 to the Saraland Fire Department to buy a BullEx Fire Extinguisher Training System and accessories. This allows the department to provide much-needed fire extinguisher training in the community and surrounding areas.
Firehouse Subs Saraland is hiring 15-20 employees for crew member, shift leader and management roles. The award-winning sandwich brand seeks to fill part and full-time positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals.
Firehouse Subs crew members' starting wage is $11 per hour and they can enjoy a free meal on every shift, and excellent growth opportunities. Interested applicants can apply online via Workstream. Interviews with potential applicants occur on-site at the new Saraland location on Saturdays.
Team members also can feel good about the work they do each day with the brand's commitment to raising funds for Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.
Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.
