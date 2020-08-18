Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of a new cookie: Toast-Yay!™. Girl Scouts Marketing and Communications Specialist Karlee Shirey joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it and share a sample!
Toast-Yay!™ is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.
Girl Scout Cookie season returns on December 27 and Toast-Yay! and other favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites® can be purchased then.
Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using cookie earnings to support their communities.
Consumers will also delight in knowing that their cookie purchase is an investment in girl leadership in their own community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role. Girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to 5,000 girls they serve.
For more information, visit girlscoutssa.org or check Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama out on social media!
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
3483 Springhill Avenue
Mobile, AL 36608
1-800-239-6636
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.