The Beau Rivage Premier Golf Course "Fallen Oak" is back open for play! Folks who stay at the Beau can come on out and enjoy 18 beautiful holes of golf designed by Tom Fazio.
Not only that, but make sure to grab some of their gourmet food items.
The Fallen Oak has just released a new line of upscale hot dogs you need to check out!
To book a tee time or golf package, visit www.beaurivage.com or call 877.805.4657.
ABOUT BEAU RIVAGE
Already known as the crown jewel of the Gulf Coast, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino continues to raise the bar. Named one of the “South’s Best Resorts” by Southern Living, MGM Resorts International’s AAA Four Diamond beachfront resort features 1,740 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, 10 restaurants, exciting nightlife and an 85,000-square-foot gaming area including BetMGM Book Bar & Grill, Mississippi’s full-service sports betting and entertainment destination. The resort also offers live entertainment in its 1,550-seat theatre, an upscale shopping promenade with a Black Clover Lounge and Topgolf Swing Suite, a world-class spa & salon and Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. For more information and reservations, call (888) 567-6667 or visit www.beaurivage.com.
