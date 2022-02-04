There is a new PJ's Coffee location in Mobile! Joe and Chelsey visited their new store on Airport Blvd. at Azalea. From coffee to beignets and king cakes, they have it all. Visit their new location at 3950 Airport Blvd.
PJ's Coffee also has a shop in Spanish Fort and they look forward to expanding to Tillman's Corner soon. The coffee shop will introduce a new seasonal flavor every two months and you can download the app to order quickly. When you download their app, you will get a free cup of coffee.
