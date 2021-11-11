The following information was provided by Spring Hill College:
We are pleased to announce new scholarships for Fall 2022. Combined with our tuition reduction, these new scholarships continue to make us one of the most affordable and accessible private colleges in the country. We also have new academic programs that feature a combination of traditional and online learning. We are confident that we are providing our students with the academic and financial tools they need for success.
Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill's mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences. For more info visit shc.edu
