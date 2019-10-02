Studio10's Joe and Chelsey took a trip to the Beau Rivage to check out their new Topgolf Swing Suite and more! Click on the video link to check it out for yourself. See below for more information including a link to book your next tee time!
Beau Rivage is pleased to announce a new partnership with one of the world’s leading lifestyle brands, Black Clover. On Oct. 4 at 3 p.m., the resort will open the first-of-its-kind Black Clover Lounge in the retail promenade, next door and in conjunction with the opening of the region’s first Topgolf Swing Suite.
Black Clover is a lifestyle apparel company with a vision rooted in living life to the fullest. The company’s signature slogan “Live Lucky” is designed to inspire and invite its owner to enjoy life and to embrace every day. The “Live Lucky” motto aligns with Beau Rivage and MGM Resorts International, the premier gaming and entertainment company in the world. Both brands are fun, playful and engaging and strive to be the very best at what they do.
"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Beau Rivage on the Black Clover Lounge inside the retail promenade,” said Black Clover Founder Brett Wayment. “We are always looking for strategic partners that align with Black Clover's exciting mantra to Live Lucky and we couldn't have found a better partner in the entertainment world."
The cozy smoke-free lounge will be a refreshing addition to Beau Rivage’s product offering and feature a selection of specialty drinks and menu items, as well as shopping opportunities in an intimate setting. Retail items range from premium collegiate wear to signature Black Clover shirts, hats, hoodies, beanies, belts and other accessories, where guests can Live Lucky, all inside a unique location along Beau’s bustling retail corridor.
“We’re focused on creating new experiences both on and off the casino floor,” said Beau Rivage VP of Marketing Brandon Dardeau. “We’re pleased to partner with the Black Clover team to introduce this reimagined venue that will activate our west valet entrance and retail promenade. The Black Clover Lounge, Topgolf Swing Suite, upgraded arcade, and new outdoor seating patio exemplify our focus on creating unforgettable guest experiences, all in a convenient location just steps away from our parking garage.”
ABOUT BLACK CLOVER
Black Clover revolutionized the world of headwear beginning in 2008. Rooted in the vision to Live Lucky, Black Clover saw the need for higher quality headwear and apparel and created a company to encompass both quality and iconic style. Black Clover has created thousands of styles that can be seen in over 150+ countries and many large retailers all over the country. Headquartered in Draper, Utah-- Black Clover’s 100+ employees across the country are dedicated to spreading the riveting message to Live Lucky while sporting the quality you both you need and deserve from your headwear & apparel. Check us out at blackcloverusa.com or find us on Instagram @blackcloverusa
ABOUT BEAU RIVAGE
Already known as the crown jewel of the Gulf Coast, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino continues to raise the bar. Named one of the “South’s Best Resorts” by Southern Living, MGM Resorts International’s AAA Four Diamond beachfront resort features 1,740 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, nine restaurants, exciting nightlife and an 85,000-square-foot gaming area including TAP Book Bar & Bistreaux, Mississippi’s full-service sports betting and entertainment destination. The resort also offers live entertainment in its 1,550-seat theatre, an upscale shopping promenade, a world-class spa & salon and Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. For more information and reservations, call (888) 567-6667 or visit www.beaurivage.com.
Book your Topgolf experience now at:
