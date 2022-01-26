Uncle Henry has been heard on Gulf Coast radio stations since 1984 and has been a member of the iheartmedia team since 1998. The Uncle Henry Show is celebrating its 20th year on Newsradio 710 WNTM in 2022. Although Uncle Henry has been a news talk mainstay, he has kept a continued presence on WKSJ for years, joining the KSJ team with witty thoughts on many occasions.
Uncle Henry is loved by is listeners and the clients he endorses, and now we are going to open the door for more listeners and clients to be a part of the Uncle Henry team!
In addition to his 5pm to 7pm daily talk show on News Radio 7-10, WNTM, Uncle Henry takes over as mid-day host on 95 KSJ. Our Uncle takes over on Monday, 1/24. The KSJ staff could not be happier in adding Uncle Henry to our daily line-up on WKSJ-FM.
" WKSJ has been the top country music radio station on the Gulf Coast for several generations, and through the years, some of the very best deejays in the region have called 95 KSJ their broadcast home. I am both honored and thrilled that iHeartMedia is giving me the opportunity to be a part of the KSJ family. There is no better place to be in Gulf Coast radio!" Uncle Henry
