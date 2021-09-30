The following information was provided by event organizers:
Sarah Beth Bexley, designer of the mural is a senior at McGill Toolen Catholic High School. The mural is her contribution to Youth Leadership Mobile’s (a Mobile United project) community service project. Sarah Beth chose the perfect location downtown for the mural and secured all of the required permits and approvals, even attending council meetings to talk about the project.
The building and business owners have been very gracious as has Lucy Gafford, the Executive Director of the Mobile Arts Council, to helped her navigate the ins and outs of painting a exterior mural and is grateful for her support. To fund this project, Sarah Beth sold t-shirts featuring the ‘Welcome to Mobile’ design.
The mural will be painted on the west side of 714 Dauphin Street (facing Scott Street) this Saturday, October 1st from 9 am - 2pm. The location is also the home of Moe’s Original BBQ’s downtown location. No experience is necessary to help install this community mural as it will be ‘paint by number’. Families and children are welcome to stop by and paint with us!
