Get ready for a brand-new decade! The All New Room 158 is a live venue club that can hold up to 250 of your closest friends! You can find "old school" music there including R&B and Southern Soul. They are getting ready for 2020 in a big way! You can dance your way into 2020 on December 31, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Details include:

New Year's Eve Bash

Where: The All New Room 158

When: December 31, 2019

Hours: Begins at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page!

