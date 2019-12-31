Get ready for a brand-new decade! The All New Room 158 is a live venue club that can hold up to 250 of your closest friends! You can find "old school" music there including R&B and Southern Soul. They are getting ready for 2020 in a big way! You can dance your way into 2020 on December 31, 2019 at 8 p.m.
Details include:
New Year's Eve Bash
Where: The All New Room 158
When: December 31, 2019
Hours: Begins at 8:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their Facebook page!
