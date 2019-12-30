Get ready to ring in a new decade with a massive MoonPie and Collective Soul in Downtown Mobile! Collective Soul plays at 11:00 p.m. and will ring in the New Year with the MoonPie drop from the RSA Trustmark building! There will also be a fun laser light show and fireworks shot from the Mobile River and atop the Trustmark building – sponsored by Spire.
There is a new way to get to the fun this year. You can take the Wave Shuttle from the Shoppes at Bel Air. It will drop you off at the hub of the fun, Mardi Gras Park. The first bus will pick up from the Shoppes at Bel Air at 8:00 p.m. and the last bus from Downtown will run at 1:30 a.m. It is $2.50 for a round trip.
Details include:
When: December 31, 2019
Hours: Begins at 8 p.m. with Roaring 20’s costume contest at Riverview Plaza Hotel courtyard followed by the cutting of world’s largest edible MoonPie and Second Line at 8:30
Resolution Wall will again be present near the main stage for attendees to write their hopes and dreams for the new year.
Events Mobile, Inc. is a non-profit organization that undertakes events in the City of Mobile to enhance the lifestyle and entertainment options for the community. Each year they organize and create the MoonPie Over Mobile NYE celebration in downtown Mobile.
This is the twelfth year for the MoonPie Over Mobile NYE – the event began with a little over 5000 people and has now grown to over 50,000
Before this event, downtown hotels saw an average occupancy rate of around 40% and now see over 88% with other area hotels seeing increases as well.
