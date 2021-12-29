OWA is ringing in the new year in a fun way! See details below for more information.
Bubbles & Beats Street Party – Downtown OWA
2:00 – 5:00pm
Bring the kids to ring in the new year early at our Bubbles & Beats Street Party! Children can enjoy an epic bubble party with music by DJ Patrick, free kids’ crafts, inflatables, and more.
https://visitowa.com/bubblesandbeats/
Downtown OWA Sparks and Sounds
5:00 – 9:00pm
Count down the new year in Downtown OWA. Starting at 5:00pm, country musicians the Miles Flatt Band will perform two one-hour sets, followed by a live performance from regional Motown group The Tip Tops starting at 7:00pm. Bring your chair, blanket, or towel to snag your spot at the OWA Island Amphitheater and enjoy the music.
https://visitowa.com/sparksandsounds/
Holiday Tree Show
6:00pm
OWA’s 36-foot-tall Christmas tree will put on a mesmerizing light show to holiday music one last time for 2021.
Fireworks show
8:50 pm
For the final farewell to 2021, stick around for our epic fireworks show starting at 8:50pm! Looking for the perfect viewing area? We recommend the OWA Island Amphitheater, the bridge by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen or on the Sky Balloons inside The Park at OWA. But really, there’s no bad view!
New Year’s Day Gravity Island Wake Ride
12:00pm – 5:00pm
Polar bear plunge with us and snag your pic with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear for New Year’s Day! Make your reservations to ride the cable at the Gravity Island Watersports Wake Park and take the plunge! First five riders get a free $10 gift card.
https://visitowa.com/gravity-island-ny-wake-ride/
Check out OWA’s website at https://visitowa.com/christmas/ for all the New Year’s fun!
OWA
205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535
Phone: 251-369-6100
