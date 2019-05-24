NEXUS Cinema Dining Invites you to join the Memorial Day Moviethon!

They will be showing 9 Patriotic films... for free!

You can also pay for a fantastic buffet.

$20 day of

$18 pre-sale

$15 for Veterans and Active duty service members

*Cash bar available

MOVIE SCHEDULE:

CINEMA ROOM

Platoon 11am

Black Hawk Down 1:15pm

Heartbreak Ridge 3:30pm

GAME ROOM

The Longest Day 11:15am

Tora Tora Tora 1:30pm

Zero Dark Thirty 3:45pm

BOARD ROOM

We Were Soldiers 11:30am

Home of the Brave 1:45pm

Windtalkers 4pm

https://www.nexuscinemadining.com/events

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.