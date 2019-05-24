NEXUS Cinema Dining Invites you to join the Memorial Day Moviethon!
They will be showing 9 Patriotic films... for free!
You can also pay for a fantastic buffet.
$20 day of
$18 pre-sale
$15 for Veterans and Active duty service members
*Cash bar available
MOVIE SCHEDULE:
CINEMA ROOM
Platoon 11am
Black Hawk Down 1:15pm
Heartbreak Ridge 3:30pm
GAME ROOM
The Longest Day 11:15am
Tora Tora Tora 1:30pm
Zero Dark Thirty 3:45pm
BOARD ROOM
We Were Soldiers 11:30am
Home of the Brave 1:45pm
Windtalkers 4pm
