Local NFL star Mark Barron is giving back to his community throw the Mark Barron Showcase Free Football Camp.
Click on the link to see Mark's exclusive Studio10 interview!
In the interview, Mark talks about his new team the Steelers, his career, but most importantly why our community is important to him.
To learn more about the camp visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.