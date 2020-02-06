Get ready for a night full of fun! Restoration Church is hosting Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Restoration Church. The fun is happening from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs. Pastor of Restoration Church, John Blackwell, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the big event. He said, “We are blessed to be a part of this growing worldwide movement through the local church where thousands of people with special needs will be celebrated given the royal treatment and reminded of God’s love for them!”
For more information visit Restoration Church online!
Restoration Church in Citronelle
8520 State Street
Citronelle, Al.
