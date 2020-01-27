The foundation’s vision is to provide an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining stations, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a karaoke room, a catered dinner, a Respite Room for parents and caretakers and, of course, dancing!
This past February, 655 churches representing 35 denominations and 200,000 volunteers in 50 states and 24 countries came together on one night to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs in what has become not just a nationwide event, but a worldwide movement, celebrating people with special needs.
Each guest receives a crown or tiara, not just because they are all kings and queens of the prom, but because they are the children of the King of Kings.
This is a night not only for guests to shine, but for churches to shine, for volunteers to shine, and most importantly, for Christ to shine.
The Tim Tebow Foundation is committed to celebrating people with special needs.
Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation:
February 7, 2020
6-9 pm
City Hope Church (Daphne)
Dayspring Baptist Church (Mobile)
If you would like to take part of this incredible event, visit their website.
