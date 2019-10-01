The South Bay Community Alliance presents the Nightmare Haunted House!
The fright nights will take place at the Coastal Response Center all month long in Coden.
Here's some notes sent from the organizers below:
-Fundraiser for South Bay Food Pantry.
South Bay Communities Alliance is a nonprofit organization. A community outreach group. They focus on family needs and do things in a manner that not only help someone but also let each individual know they're special and have a talent. Lifting spirits in a positive way is important to them.
-The NIGHTMARES HAUNTED HOUSE will be every Friday and Saturday and the 31st of October from 7:00 to 11:00pm.
Located at the Coastal Response Center at 7385 Hwy 188 Coden, AL 36523
**The first weekend October 4th and 5th we will have Haunted House Tickets, buy one ticket for $10 and get half off the second.
There is also A Hayride & Haunted Graveyard. $5.00
- October 19th Underglow Cruisers.
All Makes and Models, Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Rat Rods!! Cranking up the sound. There will be some awesome music!
First 25 Cruisers Glowin' gets a Free ticket for the NIGHTMARE HAUNTED HOUSE.
RAIN DATE for the glow October 26th.
-October 26th Halloween Cake Decorating Contest! 15 years and up. Suggested donation to enter $10.
First Prize $75, Second Prize $50, Third Prize $25
THEME for Entry Judging "HAUNTED NIGHTMARES" of course.
