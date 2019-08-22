A free Back to School Bash brought to you by North Baldwin Family Medicine and Obstetrics Infirmary Health is set for this Saturday, August 24th.
The event will take place outside 2002 Medical Center Dr from 11am to 2pm. There will be FREE family fun for everyone. That includes games, jumpies, pizza, hot dogs, raffles and more!
You don't have to sign up in advance - you and your family can simply show up to enjoy all of the fun!
Dr. Brittney Bicksler joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it. Click on the video link to learn more!
