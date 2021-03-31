North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation is excited to announce its Spring Gala! Since the event is going virtual this year, you'll have an entire week to participate. Ashley Jones Davis stopped by Studio 10 to share the details.
Here's more information from North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation:
"As we all know 2020 was a year of firsts and the North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation Gala has not been exempt. This year we are proud to introduce you to our first ever Virtual Gala benefiting the North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation and the hospital's efforts to bring 3D Mammography to our community! Funds raised during our Virtual Gala will enhance health initiatives in our region and go towards a 3D Mammography unit for North Baldwin Infirmary. With the 3D technology, physicians can view breast tissue layer by layer and detect breast cancer up to 15 months sooner than two-dimension mammography alone. This initiative is the first step towards creating a state-of-the-art breast center, right here in North Baldwin County.
What is a Virtual Gala?
Gala day will be hosted online for everyone to tune in, therefore, no in-person event will be held. We will be hosting a silent auction that will open April 1, 2021 and run through April 30, 2021 and items will be available for pickup on Gala Day at a designated location and time (stay tuned for details). You will have the opportunity to contribute and celebrate with us during the virtual event in true Gala style by purchasing a commemorative Gala in a Box (more information to come). Online auction bidding goes live 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 1 and ends Friday, April 30 at 11 p.m.
Want even more excitement?
Join us LIVE on Facebook Saturday, May 1, 2021 as we toast the Spring Gala, host live drawings for the Wheel Barrel of Cheer, present our annual award and so much more!"
