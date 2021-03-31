Oak Park Church wants you to hop over for some Easter fun. Shane Jones joined Studio10 to talk about the event. They are hosting an ‘Eggstra Cool Day of Fun’ at Theodore High School on April 3, 2021 at 11:00am. This is a free community event with food, inflatables, egg hunt, and a petting zoo.
For more information about the event and Oak Park Church, visit them online at opcmobile.org.
