Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is ready for some fun! The team joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with a rundown of upcoming events. For more information, watch the clip above.
Zoo Brew: Toast to Tamarins
Friday, October 15, 2021
6:30 pm – 9:00 pm (6:30 VIP Entrance, 7:30 Regular Admission)
21+ Adult Only Event
Advanced Tickets On Sale Now at https://ZooBrew.givesmart.com
VIP $75
General Admission $50
Designated Driver $25
At Door Pricing – NO VIP, General Admission $60, Designated Driver $35
Entertainment – Red & the Revelers
23 Breweries Participating (over 64 beer samples to taste), food bites from local restaurants, Chew Chew Food Truck on site, animal ambassadors, game zone and more.
Sponsorships still available.
Zoo Brew will raise funds for the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and support conservation efforts for the critically endangered cotton-topped tamarin.
Boo at the Zoo
Saturday, October 23, 2021
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Included with Regular Admission to the Zoo
Adults (age 13-54) $19.95, Senior (55+)/Military $16.95, Child (age 3-12) $14.95.
https://BooAtTheZoo.givesmart.com
A day full of scare-free fun, trick or treating, activities, and meet and greets with your favorite animal ambassadors.
Trick or Treat Vendor Tables still Available
Funds raised will support the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is a nonprofit organization that has served the Gulf Coast for over 30 years. It’s new 25-acre location creates a home for over 300 animals and endangered species. Through the adventure of hands-on educational experiences, the Zoo connects people of all ages to wildlife and inspires personal responsibility for the conservation of natural resources.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
20499 Oak Road East
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
(251) 256-7008
