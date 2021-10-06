The Mobile Arts Council is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to enrich the greater Mobile area through increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting a vibrant cultural community. Our office is located at 70 N Joachim St. at the corner of Joachim and St. Michael. Our gallery is just a few blocks down at 6 S Joachim St., Room 1927 next to the Saenger! We can be contacted at director@mobilearts.org or at (251)432-9796.
LoDa ArtWalk celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and the Halloween season at Spooky ArtWalk on Friday, October 8th.This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, and local restaurants. Festive costumes encouraged! Visit Cathedral Square and celebrate the first ever Mobile Latin Fest with live music, folkloric dancers, a mariachi band, domino tournament, authentic food, vendors, a parade, and more! This event is organized by the Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast, a nonprofit organization. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for Hispanic students. Come downtown to show your support of local artists, arts organizations, and downtown businesses at this fun, family-friendly event! See the information on participating venues, parking, vendors, and more at : www.mobilearts.org/art-walk
This October, MAC's Gallery @ Room 1927 will feature two exhibitions: "A Celebration of Hispanic Artists" and "Furnishing America – The Ages of Quality Craftsmanship." Gallery Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays - Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p p.m. on Saturdays. These exhibitions will hang through Friday, October 29th. In conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, we will be featuring "A Celebration of Hispanic Artists" with recent photographs by Daniel Domenzain and works on paper by Alma Hoffman. This exhibition is marked by the bold use of color and drastic contrast in both artists' compositions, which will be arranged together in the front portion of the gallery. We will also feature "Furnishing America – The Ages of Quality Craftsmanship" by the Society of American Period Furniture Makers, Gulf States Chapter. The Society of American Period Furniture Makers, (SAPFM), is a non-profit organization whose mission is to further the understanding and appreciation of American "Period" furniture, its history, and to teach the methods of how it was made.
