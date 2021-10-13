Coach Gerardo Flores joined us on Studio10 to talk about a big fundraising event for Village Park in Daphne. It's Oktoberfest At the Park! It's taking place this friday at 7pm on October 15th at Village Park. Ticket cost includes: entry, food and drinks.
More information below:
Want to join us in making a difference? We're in need today, more than ever, of community, outdoor activity and social time with our friends and neighbors. We have been working on Village Park for nearly 5 years. Our goal is to simply be the community’s park, where the locals can go for a walk through our trails, kids can play and explore for hours, and where anyone can take part in the beautiful game of soccer or other activities to get us moving.
Village Park is inspired by the many community parks that you may find around the world. A soccer facility for players to develop from our local soccer club, but also a place where anyone can find home.
The Eastern Shore is growing fast and we're eager to grow with it. The funds raised will go directly to the continued developments at Village Park. Allowing us to build, expand and provide the best experience to our local families and those visiting for a weekend. Join us in making an impact. As we all know, it takes a village.
Oktoberfest at The Park
Fri, October 15, 2021
7:00 PM – 11:00 PM CDT
Village Park at Trione
8600 Whispering Pines Road
Daphne, AL 36526
OKTOBERFEST EVENT TICKETS
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/village-park-oktoberfest-21-and-up-party-tickets-172963276817?fbclid=IwAR1njK3SOLgzCZnS_0zgP1124Q5bo0gSP4CRrniz_4B_r5GYoIVqYyDzwhM
VILLAGE PARK GOFUNDME
https://www.gofundme.com/f/more-than-a-soccer-facility-village-park?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook
RANGERS LINKS
https://www.daphnerangers.com/
