Kristi Bush joined us on Studio10 to discuss a very important topic... keeping your kids safe on apps, tablets and phones.
She says time that kids spend on devices has increased more than 125% during the lockdown. YouTube an Tik Tok use is up more than 200 percent.
One way to keep kids safe is by asking questions like "Do I know what apps are on my child's device? Do I know how to operate them? If I don't know how to operate them, should they be on the kids device?
Bush discussed three ways parents can help protect their kids.
You can learn more about her upcoming webinar. It's set for June 25th at 10am and 6pm.
KNB Communications
Crack the Code
https://www.facebook.com/socialmedianavigation/
770-558-9931
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.