This January, the Mobile Arts Council’s Gallery @ Room 1927 will feature two exhibitions: Carnival by Bill Woolley and Thrown Art by Steve Joynt. Carnival explores the wonderous and colorful world of puppets, ballet, court jesters, and more while Thrown Art showcases the joyful and vibrant nature of the Mardi Gras season throughout Mobile. Gallery Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays – Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
LoDa ArtWalk is the second Friday of every month. This family-friendly, FREE event invites the community to visit the downtown art galleries and enjoy shopping local arts with vendors along Dauphin Street. This month, LoDa ArtWalk will be celebrating National DJ Day. Throughout the evening, there will be a lineup of local DJ’s in Cathedral Square, courtesy of City of Mobile Parks & Recreation.
Any and all information regarding LoDA ArtWalk can be found at https://mobilearts.org/art-walk/ or on the LODA ArtWalk Facebook page.
If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming an ArtWalk vendor, please contact Sydney Cramer at scramer@mobilearts.org.
