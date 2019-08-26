The Hispanic-American Business Association of the Gulf Coast and and Alabama Coasting invite you to Opportunity: Puerto Rico.
The event is a collaboration with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and Coastal Alabama Partnership. There will be opportunities in commerce, workforce, investment, education and tourism.
August 29, 2019 | GulfQuest Maritime Museum | 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is open for business and opportunities. We are especially positioned to gain from this opportunity as the Gulf Coast has numerous business connections on the island.
Local business leaders will discuss their experiences doing business in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican business and government leaders from these organizations will share information about opportunities and network with participants:
•Puerto Rico Products Association
•Agro Services of Puerto Rico
•Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce
•Discover Puerto Rico
HABAGC is a business community organization dedicated to promoting leadership and support of development and network of Hispanic Businesses and the economic development in the Gulf Coast of the United States.
MISSION: “To foster Hispanic economic and cultural development and to create sustainable prosperity for the benefit if the Gulf Coast region.”
