Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort's new high-limit experience Orchid Room, Gaming Elevated, is now open! The new Orchid Room redefines high limit gaming with 8 blackjack and mini-baccarat table games, 53 slot and video poker machines, and a dedicated cashier and player services counter.
Scarlet Pearl has rethought the VIP customer experience. Signature services and niceties include warm scented hand towels, curated cocktails, tasting menus, dessert pairings, personal televisions, phone chargers at each slot machine, and a host of unexpected amenities. Staff members were stringently vetted with demanding expectations to provide a polished and consistent experience. An additional 111 new full- and part-time associate positions were created to staff the 24/7 operation. The Orchid Room is only available to members of Pearl Rewards, Scarlet Pearl’s loyalty program.
“Any casino can raise their minimums, put in high-denomination slots, and call it a ‘high-limit room’,” said Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas, “Here, we have created an ‘elevated’ experience. The best players deserve the best room, the best services, the best amenities and most importantly, the best employees. The Orchid Room is simply the best.”
The room’s high-style design boasts rich materials including Alabastri di Rexe porcelain floors, a magnificent entry of backlit Grecian vanilla onyx, touchable Velveteen Vector wall fabric and a lush Orchid-print carpet custom-made to room specifications. KGM-made stands offer slot players a “personal gaming pod” complete with charging stations, television, food trays and storage compartments. The area is lit by one-of-a-kind hand-beaded orchid petal fixtures and crystal ribbon chandeliers.
Privately owned since opening in 2015, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort has committed to the South Mississippi community through charity and capital investment. The $4 million Orchid Room is part of a $6 million overall 2020 project to enhance the VIP customer experience. Since 2015, Scarlet Pearl has invested over $30 million in capital including a multi-tier parking garage, the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook, Frankly My Dear boutique, Lounge Nocherie and Ami Pizza.
About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort:
Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (scarletpearlcasino.com) is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in D’Iberville, MS. The award-winning hotel resort has a 300-room hotel and a gaming floor with 877 slots and video poker machines, 36 table games, and Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. In addition, the complex features multiple restaurants, a 36-hole miniature golf course, an event center, and a luxurious pool. The casino opened in D’Iberville, MS December 9, 2015.
