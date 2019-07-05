Many of our Fox10/Studio10 viewers have noticed that Chelsey Sayasane has been off the air for a few days.
We are very sad to share the news that Chelsey's dad, Khan, passed away after a heart attack Sunday.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Chelsey, her sisters and her entire family.
We are looking forward to having her back here soon.
Khan Sayasane was 54-years-old.
