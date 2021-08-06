Palestine Temple #18 is hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway on August 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. until supplies last. It will take place at New Generation Church 1350 N Cody Road Mobile, Alabama 36608.

Palestine Temple # 18 Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Noble Mystic Shrine

(A.E.A.O.N.M.S)

www.Palestine18.org

Physical Address is 164 New Shiloh Ave

Mobile, Ala 36607

Mailing Address P.O. Box 9978 Mobile, Ala 36691

