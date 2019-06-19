Palmer Williams Group is hosting its Third Annual Benefit Gala: Dinner with David Palmer and Sherman Williams with special guest speaker Stephen Davis, on June 27, 2019, at the Battle House Hotel. The purpose of this event is to raise funds to support our efforts in offering free youth development programs including LifeSync Academy life skills programs, financial literacy clinics, and athletic youth and cheer camps, football and soccer teams. This year’s Gala benefits the LifeSync Academy to assist children of incarcerated parents.
Third Annual Benefit Gala: Dinner with David and Sherman
The Battle House Hotel
Thursday, June 27, 2019
VIP Reception: 5:00-6:30 p.m.
Dinner: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at palmerwilliamsgroup.org, our EventBrite page and Facebook Page. General admission is $100 and VIP tickets are $150.
VIP Reception includes former Alabama and Auburn football players, including Antonio Langham, Derrick Lassic, Willie Anderson, Sam Shade, Willie Gaston, Jake Coker, Jesse McCovery and Antonio Coleman.
Palmer Williams Group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by David Palmer and Sherman Williams, former University of Alabama and NFL football players. Palmer Williams Group was created to provide youth development programs to assist and guide disadvantaged youth to overcome interpersonal obstacles, embrace family values, education and avoid life’s pitfalls.
